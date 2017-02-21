Pregnant Alamo Heights woman narrowly escapes injury during storm

An Alamo Heights couple's home was severely damaged after storms rolled in. (Photo: KENS)

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - Neighbors living along one street in Alamo Heights spent the day Monday helping each other clean up after damaging storms rolled in overnight.

As the sun rose, birds chirped and chainsaws buzzed as the reality of what happened here sank in for neighbors on Burnside Drive.

"The first thing I thought was, oh, there's where my roof is, because it was in the yard of the people behind us," Ben Schoenbaum said.

Across the street, Mikela Kinnison and her husband count their blessings. The soon-to-be parents had no clue what was in store.

"We were just sitting in our living room, and all of a sudden, it just started flashing. The power started flickering, our dog ran under the couch. That should have been my indication something was wrong," Mikela Kinnison said.

Mikala said she knew this storm was bad when she looked over and saw the cover fly off an electrical outlet.

"This is our master bedroom. We weren't in it, thankfully, because as you can see we would've been crushed by the beams. The roof is completely gone out of the whole room. Everything is pretty much soaked," Kinnison said.

The adjacent office is also in shambles. In the Kinnison's backyard, power lines are tangled in uprooted trees.

As the Kinnisons surveyed damaged inside, neighbors worked outside to clear the young couple's driveway, grateful they're alive and able to do so.

"We're going to rebuild. We're going to fix it and move on," Schoenbaum said.

