'Prayers do get answered!', says HPD chief of recovering officer

HOUSTON - HPD Chief Acevedo has delivered some good news regarding an officer that was injured in September.
Last month, Officer Nestor Garcia was fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle and dragged on Southwest freeway.
On Wednesday, Chief Art Acevedo tweeted, "prayers do get answered!" and that Officer Garcia's breathing tube has been removed and he is alert and talking.
The 79-year-old driver who allegedly hit Officer Garcia is free on bond. He told investigators he had taken sleeping medicine hours before the accident.
