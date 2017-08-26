Powerful wind gusts move through Wharton County

LOUISE, TEXAS - Powerful wind gusts continue to move through Wharton County as Hurricane Harvey continues to move inland.

Incredibly powerful wind gusts and sideways rain in the SW Wharton Co. town of Louise courtesy of #Harvey. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/yiUdCoeCYP — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 26, 2017

The rain has lightened up in the area, however the gusts of wind continue throughout the area. Overnight the gusts whipped through the area and ripped several branches off trees.

Despite strong winds, the trees are still standing and no power lines are down. There are some reports of power outages in the area, KHOU11 reporter, Brandi Smith reports.

School is expected to start on Monday in the Louise area.

Crews out in the El Campo area say residents are relieved not more damage was done overnight.

© 2017 KHOU-TV