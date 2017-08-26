KHOU
Powerful wind gusts move through Wharton County

It's still windy and rainy in Wharton County.

KHOU 9:07 AM. CDT August 26, 2017

LOUISE, TEXAS - Powerful wind gusts continue to move through Wharton County as Hurricane Harvey continues to move inland. 

The rain has lightened up in the area, however the gusts of wind continue throughout the area. Overnight the gusts whipped through the area and ripped several branches off trees.

Despite strong winds, the trees are still standing and no power lines are down. There are some reports of power outages in the area, KHOU11 reporter, Brandi Smith reports. 

School is expected to start on Monday in the Louise area. 

Crews out in the El Campo area say residents are relieved not more damage was done overnight. 

