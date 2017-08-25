Power outages reported after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Black Flashlight, Beam from flashlight on a paper (Photo: gerrardkop, Custom)

As Hurricane Harvey continues to move inland, some customers have lost power.

Here are the latest outage numbers:

Texas-New Mexico Power: Currently, there are 265 outages affecting 6500 customers in the Gulf Coast region.

CenterPoint outages: As of 4:18 a.m., CenterPoint Energy is reporting 29836 Customers without lights.

KHOU will continue to update this story as more outages are either reported, or restored.

