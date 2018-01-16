Close POWER OUTAGE TRACKER: Latest service disruptions KHOU 9:52 AM. CST January 16, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST As freezing temps move across Southeast Texas, power outages have been reported across the Houston area.Scroll through the outage tracker for the latest updates.Can't see the map? Tap here to view the web page. © 2018 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm Warning in effect Sep 30, 2017, 7:59 a.m. ICY ROADS: List of impacted highways & freeways Mar. 9, 2016, 9:43 p.m. POWER OUTAGE TRACKER: Latest service disruptions Jan 16, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs