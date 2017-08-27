Post office suspends some service in Houston due to flooding

Hurricane Harvey’s impacts on the Gulf Coast resulted in the temporary closure of postal facilities in the, 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 3 digit ZIP Codes in the Houston area. Today, U.S. Postal Service Houston District Manager David Camp announced that all retail and delivery operations, along with drop shipments and mail acceptance are suspended through the close of business Monday, August 28, 2017. The Postal Service assures customers that their mail has been secured and safe. As water recedes in the impacted areas and conditions improve, both mail delivery and retail services will be restored. We will continue to monitor conditions and will provide more information as services are restored.

All Priority Mail Express service to the Houston area is suspended until Wednesday, August 30th at 5:00 p.m.



Updated Closures/Impacted Offices



• Sam Houston Finance Unit, 701 San Jacinto St, Ste 149, Houston TX 77002-3629

• STOWELL TX 77661, 3608 STATE HIGHWAY 124, STOWELL TX 77661-0045



Until Further Notice, Retail Operations, Delivery Operations, BME Operations and Drop Shipments Have All Been Suspended at the Following Offices:





• BAY CITY TX 77414, 1309 BAYWOOD DR, BAY CITY TX 77414-9998

• BLESSING TX 77419, 800 FM 616 W, BLESSING TX 77419-0015

• CEDAR LANE TX 77415, 13412 FM 457, CEDAR LANE, TX 77415-0177

• COLLEGEPORT TX 77428, 15235 FM 1095, COLLEGEPORT TX 77428-0015

• ELMATON TX 77440, 10430 HIGHWAY 35, ELMATON TX 77440-0077

• HIGH ISLAND TX 77623, 2008 S 5TH ST, HIGH ISLAND TX 77623-0135

• IOLA TX 77861, 23329 FM 39, IOLA TX 77861-5367

• MARKHAM TX 77456, 610 BROADWAY ST, MARKHAM TX 77456-9800

• MATAGORDA TX 77457, 750 MARKET ST, MATAGORDA TX 77457-0062

• MIDFIELD TX 77458, 275 JUNETTA AVE, MIDFIELD TX 77458-9801

• PALACIOS TX 77465, 700 HENDERSON ST, PALACIOS, TX 77465-9998

• PORT BOLIVAR TX 77650, 2500 BROADWAY AVE, PORT BOLIVAR TX 77650-0736

• PORT BOLIVAR TX 77650, CRYSTAL BEACH, 2200 HIGHWAY 87, PORT BOLIVAR TX 77650-0717

• SABINE PASS TX 77655, 5424 TREMONT ST, SABINE PASS TX 77655-0310

• VAN VLECK TX 77482, 8901 STATE HIGHWAY 35 N, VAN VLECK TX 77482-9899

• WADSWORTH TX 77483, 13622 HIGHWAY 60 S, WADSWORTH TX 77483-9800

• WEST COLUMBIA TX 77486, 350 W BRAZOS AVE, WEST COLUMBIA TX 77486-9998

NORTH HOUSTON TX P&DC

• The Houston P&DC, located at 4600 Aldine Bender Rd, North Houston, TX 77315-9997 will not be accepting drop shipments beginning at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

• The Houston P&DC is planning to resume accepting drop shipments on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 5:00PM



If necessary, more information will be forthcoming regarding alternate locations where customers can retrieve mail and make postal purchases. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closures. The Postal Service will continue to work as quickly as possible to reopen those affected Post Offices.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: www.usps.com The Post Office is always open at www.usps.com The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on usps.com, anytime and anywhere.

