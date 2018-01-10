Possible human remains found in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas - Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in La Porte Wednesday morning.

La Porte police responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in reference to what was believed to be human remains.

Detectives say the remains appear to be that of an adult’s and were found wrapped in blankets and a tarp.

Police are at two active scenes in this case: one at the Spencer Mini Storage in the 11200 block of Spencer Highway and another at Bay Forest Golf Course off of South Broadway.

Police say the body was discovered at the golf course equipment barn Wednesday morning, but after re-tracing their steps, it was discovered the body had initially been at the storage facility about 4 miles away.

According to officials, the body was badly decomposed. Police believe the body is of an older person, but they cannot identify whether it is a man or woman's.

