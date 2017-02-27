Port Arthur, Beaumont Fire Departments fighting ship fire at Port of Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur firefighters are fighting a fire at the Port of Port Arthur according to the city public information officer.
The conveyor belt being used to load German wood pellets onto a ship caught fire according to the PIO.
No one was injured.
City of Beaumont firefighters are also headed to the port to assist according to Captain Jimmy Blanchard of the Beaumont Fire Department.
