Police: Two Houston area men dead in New Mexico helicopter crash

Two Houston area men have died in a helicopter crash in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The state police identified the two men as 67-year-old Paul Cobb of Conroe and 61-year-old Charles Ryland Burnett of Houston.

Authorities in New Mexico say key Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett was also killed in the crash.



State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed Bennett's death Thursday, a day after a helicopter carrying him and five others went down in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico.



Obert Gutu, spokesman for the MDC-T opposition party, said the loss of Bennett, a white man who spoke fluent Shona and drew the wrath of former President Robert Mugabe, was tragic. Gutu says Bennett's wife, Heather, also died.



The crash killed five and injured a sixth person aboard. The helicopter went down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Colorado state line.



Armijo said no additional information was immediately available about the circumstances of the crash.



The helicopter crashed about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the helicopter was a Huey UH-1. He says information on its registration isn't available.

