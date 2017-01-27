Police try to identify woman struck, killed crossing Westheimer

HOUSTON - Houston Police and Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables are looking for anyone who may have known the woman who was hit and killed while attempting to cross Westheimer Road.

Precinct Deputy Constable D. Thomas was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday, Houston Police say.

The incident happened before 3:30 a.m. near Shadowbriar Drive, not far from S. Dairy Ashford.

Police say a woman was crossing the road in an area without a crosswalk and that's when the Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable struck hit her. The impact was so intense, the front of the constable's SUV was partially crushed.

The investigation is still underway, but the roadway partially reopened at about 7 a.m.

Jerry Lloyd stands in a raised median along Westheimer. His job is to hold a sign that advertises a local car wash.

“I see people going back and forth,” said Lloyd of pedestrians crossing the road. “Trying to take care of business, or what have you. I mean, versus going down to the light. It might be a short cut through. But it’s kind of dangerous. It can be dangerous at times.”

Precinct 5 spokesman Sgt. Roy Guinn said the woman did not have any identification cards with her. It’s possible she could have been one of the many homeless who move around the area.

“I was surprised,” said Lloyd when asked about the homeless community in west Houston. “You know, actually when I moved to this side of town, I was like wow! I’ve never seen this many like in one area.”

Metro Bus 82 also stops just feet from where the deadly collision happened. The bus stop is about a quarter-mile from the nearest cross walk.

“My advice would be to just, you know, you just have to be careful out here. Especially if you’re traveling at night and you’re trying to cross at night,” said Lloyd.

