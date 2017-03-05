Police: Teen driver loses control, causes fatal crash in Conroe

Photo: KHOU

CONROE, Texas- A teen lost control of his vehicle and caused a crash that injured three people and killed a woman early Sunday morning in Conroe, police said.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy in a pickup truck was driving westbound on Honea Egypt at Mills Runs Road.

Police said he lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the oncoming westbound lane. A driver in a Lexus couldn't avoid the car and hit the side of the truck.

Police said there were four people inside the Lexus. A husband and wife were in the front seats and their mothers were in the passenger seats behind them.

One of the mothers died at the scene, and the other three were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The teen was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital and is stable, police said.

DPS State Troopers will determine if alcohol was a factor. Charges are unknown at this time.

