Police: Suspect in Galveston road rage incident commits suicide

GALVESTON, Texas - A man who was a suspect in a Galveston road rage incident committed suicide over the weekend, according to police.

Galveston Police say on Saturday afternoon, officers responded to an apparent suicide in a parking garage at UTMB. Investigators identified the man as 57-year-old Ernest Milligan. Police say they are still working to make sure that the gun found in Milligan's possession was in fact used in the shooting, but they are not searching for a suspect.

The road rage incident was reported on August 11 around 7:25 p.m. Galveston PD says one woman and two young men were driving in a car when a man, identified as Milligan, quickly pulled in front of them and slammed on his brakes, causing the woman to strike his car. Both cars pulled over to the side of the road in the 4900 block of Ave J.

Police say the two drivers began verbally arguing, when Milligan reportedly pushed the female driver. A 'shoving match' ensued between the young men and Milligan until Milligan stated 'I've got something for you,'.

The woman and young men quickly went back to their car while Milligan retrieved a .40 caliber handgun and allegedly fired 13 rounds into the woman's car, according to police. Both young men were struck and taken to the hospital.

Police say Milligan fled the scene but was followed by another witness who was able to take a picture of the suspect's car and license plate. Following the incident, investigators worked to positively identify the suspect, request a warrant and locate Milligan.

The two shooting victims are both in stable condition.

