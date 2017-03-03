Police searching for source of bolt that killed man in bizarre accident

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was killed in a bizarre accident on Highway 146 in La Porte. (Photo: KHOU)

LA PORTE, Texas-- Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was killed in a bizarre accident on Highway 146 in La Porte.

A large bolt flew off of a truck on the road and smashed into 60-year-old Paul Hoffman’s windshield just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the bolt hit him in the neck and killed him.

La Porte Police are asking anyone who may have the seen the truck involved in this incident to contact them at (281)-471-2141.

