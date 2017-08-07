Police searching for missing teen in Brazos River

KHOU
KHOU.com , KHOU 9:07 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

RICHMOND, Texas- Police are searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Brazos River on Monday. 

According to the Richmond Police Department, a 16-year-old boy as swimming in the river with a group of friends. 

Authorities are currently searching an area near George Park. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

