Police searching for missing teen in Brazos River

RICHMOND, Texas- Police are searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Brazos River on Monday.
According to the Richmond Police Department, a 16-year-old boy as swimming in the river with a group of friends.
Authorities are currently searching an area near George Park.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
