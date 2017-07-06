Police: Massage therapist arrested after sexually assaulting client

John Thomas Whitman (Photo: Bay City Police Department)

BAY CITY, Texas - A massage therapist has been arrested after he sexually assaulted one of his clients, according to police.

John Thomas Whitman, 52, operated the massage business out of his home. Officers with the Bay City Police Department say he sexually assaulted a woman who was at his home to receive a massage.

His in-home business is called Opulent Massage, officers said.

They arrested Whitman on Thursday and he was taken to the Matagorda County Jail.

Investigators say there could be more victims.

Anyone with more information on additional assaults by the suspect are asked to call the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.

