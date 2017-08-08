Police looking for suspect who hit 3-year-old boy with truck, drove off

HPD released surveillance images of a truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run.

HOUSTON - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of a suspect who hit a small child with a truck and drove away.

According to HPD, a three-year-old boy was walking alongside his mother in the 1900 block of E. Crosstimbers on July 11 around 9:30 p.m. As the two walked, a white truck with an unknown license plate number struck the child. The suspect left the scene of the crash without rendering aid.

The child was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.





