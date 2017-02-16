UPDATE: Police find mother of girl who nearly drowned

Roman Forest police believe this little girl is 4 or 5 years old and her name is Melody. They are looking for her parents. (Roman Forest police)

Police have found the mother of a little girl who nearly drowned in a Montgomery County creek Thursday.

The mom was at work when her 5-year-old daughter wandered away from their home without her stepfather realizing it and fell into Peach Creek.

Roman Forest police say two 12-year-old boys pulled the girl out of the creek and saved her from drowning.

The police department put out an alert on their Facebook page asking the public to help identify the child and it worked. The girl's mother rushed to the police station.

Her daughter is okay, but she's autistic so she wasn't able to give police much information other than her name, which is Melody.

Some autistic children are drawn to water, experts say.

