Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Tanglewood area

Two people were found dead in an apartment complex Friday in the Tanglewood area, according to Houston police.

Police responded to a welfare check call around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators found two bodies inside a unit at a complex on Sugar Hill Drive near Chimney Rock Road.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Investigators say the couple had issues in the past and were last heard from two days ago. They say the victims, a man and a woman ranging in age from 40 to 50 years old, have been dead for at least a couple of days.

According to officials, the man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there were no obvious signs as to how the woman died. They say the woman has lived in the complex for 20 years.

Officials found drug paraphernalia inside the apartment and say the incident may have been related to drugs or relationship issues.

