Police investigating after suspect shoots at deputy in west Houston

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Westchase area.

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon in the 10300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police say a suspect shot at an on-duty Harris County Precinct 1 deputy. The deputy was not injured.

According to authorities, the suspect is in custody at this time.

Precinct 1 officials are heading to the scene. Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV