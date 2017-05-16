FPD: Fredericksburg HS evacuated due to threat; kids bussed to fairgrounds

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The Fredericksburg Police Department confirmed the high school was being evacuated in response to a threat Tuesday morning.

Fredericksburg police were asking parents to pick up their kids from Gillespie County Fairgrounds where multiple busses was dropping them off.





The Fredericksburg High School is being evacuated due to a threat. Students are being sent by bus to the Gillespie County Fairgrounds. Parents please pick up your students at the Fairgrounds. Posted by Fredericksburg Texas Police Department on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

There are no further details at this moment and KENS 5 will update when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KENS-TV