FPD: Fredericksburg HS evacuated due to threat; kids bussed to fairgrounds

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The Fredericksburg Police Department confirmed the high school was being evacuated in response to a threat Tuesday morning.
Fredericksburg police were asking parents to pick up their kids from Gillespie County Fairgrounds where multiple busses was dropping them off.
There are no further details at this moment and KENS 5 will update when more information becomes available.
