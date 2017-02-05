Police: Driver loses control of vehicle and crashes into tree

HOUSTON- A man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in north Houston.

According to police, the crash happened around 5 a.m. when a man was speeding in his pickup truck eastbound on W. Gulf Bank Road.

Police said he lost control on the wet roads and crashed into a tree in the middle median near Bunny Run Drive.

The Houston Fire Department had to extricate him because he was pinned inside the vehicle.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

