Police: Driver loses control of vehicle and crashes into tree

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:14 AM. CST February 05, 2017

HOUSTON- A man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in north Houston. 

According to police, the crash happened around 5 a.m. when a man was speeding in his pickup truck eastbound on W. Gulf Bank Road. 

Police said he lost control on the wet roads and crashed into a tree in the middle median near Bunny Run Drive. 

The Houston Fire Department had to extricate him because he was pinned inside the vehicle.

 He was transported to a nearby hospital.

