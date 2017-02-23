Police: 65-year-old woman with memory issue missing

Blanca Garza

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Blanca Garza was last seen at her home in the 14700 block of Koinm Road and Aldine Bender on Wednesday afternoon.

She was wearing a pink, striped button-up shirt and blue jeans. Police say that Garza suffers from short-term memory due to a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO Missing Person unit at 713-755-7427.

