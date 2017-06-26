KHOU
Close

Police: 1 killed in Friendswood crash

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:36 PM. CDT June 26, 2017

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Friendswood on Monday afternoon, authorities said. 

According to the Friendswood Police Department, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Parkwood Avenue/ FM 528. 

A witness told police that a red Volkswagen crossed over the eastbound lanes of FM 528 from the westbound side, and a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the passenger side of the Volkswagen. 

Police said the woman driving the Volkswagen was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where she later died.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Tahoe was treated at the scene along with her two children.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories