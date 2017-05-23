Police: 1 dead, another wounded after men exchange gunfire in La Marque

Police are investigating a fatal shooting after it appeared that two men exchanged gunfire, leaving one of them dead and the other hospitalized overnight.

LA MARQUE, Texas – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after it appeared that two men exchanged gunfire, leaving one of them dead and the other hospitalized overnight.

According to the La Marque Police Department, officers responded at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting on Richards Court, which is a small cul-de-sac street that is located off FM 1765.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male outside of a residence. The man had gun-shot wounds.

Investigators said they found that another adult male had also been shot and was at an area hospital.

From the initial investigation, it appears that both men exchanged gun fire with each other. They said that at this time there are no other persons of interest in this case.

Presently, no names of involved persons are being released, police said.

The second man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries, police said. An autopsy of the deceased will be conducted by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said this is an active and on-going investigation with LMPD and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

