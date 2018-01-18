Plumbers rush to fix broken pipes after freeze

(Photo: FotoZlaja, Thinkstock images, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - Plumbing companies across the Houston-Metro are asking property owners to be patient as plumbing experts field thousands of calls to repair pipes damaged in this week's freeze.

Plumbing experts say, if you're worried you may have a leak, but can't find any obvious signs of pipe damage, limit your water usage and turn off water to your home at night until a plumber can make it to your property.

Village Plumbing & Air received about 1,200 calls for service last week. Yesterday, they were so busy, about 1,100 calls were made to the local company.

"Almost the same in a week," said Monica Ryan, President of Village Plumbing & Air. "So, it was quite a bit. And I mean, it was a challenge because our people had trouble getting in too."

At one point, Wednesday, even managers and plumbing trainers for the company were out responding to calls. "Yesterday was worse," said Ryan Thursday morning. "Today’s a little bit better."

Ryan suggests property owners who are waiting on a plumber flip on their faucets. Let the water flow through your pipes, "make sure you go up in the attic and check," said Ryan.

Experts say if the leak is within your property's water pipes, you'll likely see damage up in the attic.

Once you've checked the attic, check your exterior pipes. If you see water seeping out in either or both of those locations, turn your water off and wait for a plumber.

Once you fix your leak, save your receipts.

The City of Houston allows for the opportunity for some adjustment of your water bill if you can prove you fixed your pipes after a weather event, though the credit is not guaranteed.

"Usually, I hear back from customers that they get their water bills adjusted," said Ryan.

To Search for the City of Houston Leak Adjustment Request Form click here.

Then click on "download forms" which is found on the bottom right side of the webpage.

