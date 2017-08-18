Pilot makes emergency landing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Friday in Montgomery.

Texas DPS officials say the pilot called the FAA Friday evening and told them he had to make an emergency landing. Officials say he was the only person on the plane when he landed at FM 2854 and Highway 105.

According to officials, the pilot walked to a local residence. He was not injured, and there was minor damage to the plane.

© 2017 KHOU-TV