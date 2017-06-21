Pilot ejects from burning F-16 at Ellington Airport

HOUSTON -- Airport officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 jet at Ellington Airport on Wednesday morning.

The Air National Guard pilot was apparently still on the ground, preparing for takeoff, when his or her fighter jet caught fire.

HFD was dispatched to the scene, and the pilot was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

