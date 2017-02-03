2 drivers recovering after truck slams into car on N. Freeway

A driver is lucky to only have suffered minor injuries after a truck slammed into his broken down car on the North Freeway overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver is lucky to only have suffered minor injuries after a truck slammed into his broken down car on the North Freeway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near Richey.

At that time, a car was broken down in the middle lane when another car swerved to avoid it at the last second, deputies said. Then a pickup truck behind the second car, did not see the broken down car until it was too late and slammed into the back end of the vehicle.

Deputies said the male driver in the stalled car only had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was a third car that clipped the broken down car when it was shoved into the other lanes, but it was minor and no injuries were reported, deputies said.

The investigator stated no alcohol was involved.

