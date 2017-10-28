Pickup driver dies in freak accident along Sam Houston Tollway

It appeared the driver of a white Nissan pickup jumped a curb and then struck a utility pole support wire. The wire caused the pickup to go airborne, pinning the truck’s cab against a large concrete sound barrier wall. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a bizarre crash that killed a pickup driver in west Houston late Friday.

HPD's west side patrol responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway frontage road shortly after 11 p.m.

It appeared the driver of a white Nissan pickup jumped a curb and then struck a utility pole support wire. The wire caused the pickup to go airborne, pinning the truck’s cab against a large concrete sound barrier wall.

The pickup driver, reported by police at the scene to be a man in his twenties, died at the scene.

Electricity in the area was shut off temporarily while crews removed the truck from the support wire.

