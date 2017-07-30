KHOU
Photobombs and a baby: Texans enjoy picture-perfect Sunday in West Virginia

Sunday was autograph day at Texans camp.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 12:05 AM. CDT July 31, 2017

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - Its was a great day to be in West Virginia for Texans training camp.

More than a dozen players signed autographs after practice. Linebacker Sio Moore is quickly becoming a fan favorite; he climbed into the crowd and also photobombed group photos with other players.

Brian Cushing was asked if he would hold a baby. He obliged. 

Temperature at practice time was around 70 degrees with sunny skies; it was the best day weather-wise so far at The Greenbrier Performance Center.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he really likes this group. "I'm positive about this team. I think this team is a very competitive team."

The players have Monday off.

 

