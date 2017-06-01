Petition seeks teacher's removal over ‘mock' awards

A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” (Photo: KHOU)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- A petition seeking the termination of a teacher who named a student “most likely to become a terrorist” is nearing its goal.

More than 18,000 people from around the world have signed it.

Meanwhile, we’re hearing from a former student who claims she had issues with the same teacher years ago.

“It’s not a shock to me,” said former student Victoria Gonzales. “I don’t feel like she’s any kind of role model or anyone who should be around these kids.”

Gonzales kept a copy of the grievance she filed against the teacher in 2013. It states the teacher ignored persistent bullying, including an incident involving someone putting Cheez Whiz in Gonzales’s hair.

Paperwork Gonzales has also retained suggests the principal felt the claims were unfounded.

“The witnesses were actually children that were really close to her,” Gonzales said. “They were her students, her personal favorites, and they all took her side.”

Gonzales says ongoing issues eventually forced her to transfer to another school. She supports an online petition seeking the teacher’s removal over the “most likely to become a terrorist” and other awards.

“I’m over what she did to me,” Gonzales said. “But this is a whole new level of wrong.”

Channelview ISD has yet to confirm the teacher’s identity. A spokesman said she and a number of other teachers have been disciplined.

