People with pets lining up outside Houston shelter
People evacuating from flooding in Houston are lining up outside the shelter so they don't have to leave their pets. Pets aren't allowed inside the shelter, and animal services isn't at the shelter for the time being. (Video: Jennifer Titus)
KHOU 4:03 PM. CDT August 27, 2017
