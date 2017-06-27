Pearland father mistaken for robbery suspect

PEARLAND, Texas- A case of mistaken identity could have easily turned deadly Monday.

Pearland Police were looking for robbery suspects who had just stolen several guns from a pawn shop. Unfortunately, Andrew Maxwell matched the description of one of the men police were looking for.

"I'm a black male who is 5 foot 7," Maxwell said. "I had on a white t shirt and black shorts."

Maxwell was going about his business Monday working to fix up motorcycles in his home garage, when he heard sirens and then saw police tearing down his street. He learned they were chasing after robbery suspects.

"When he stopped in front of my house, that's what got my attention," said Maxwell, who asked officers if he should be concerned.

"That's when the officer saw me, told me to come on out and I came out and got down on my knees and lay down in front of my vehicle," Maxwell said.

This Army veteran--who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan--praised the quick actions of the Pearland Police Department for nabbing as many suspects as they did in the time they did. But he has concerns.

"This could've been a situation where I was another offended black man because I'm mistaken for something I didn't do and then I could've reacted the wrong way," Maxwell said.

He said he could've reacted in a way that led to more than a mistaken identity and to this officer, who Maxwell said was nervous, pulling the trigger.

"Sometimes we have seen situations where people shoot first and ask questions later; I'm just thankful it wasn't one of those moments," Maxwell added.

Maxwell believes officers should be retrained on these types of situations. He feels they should've recognized he had flip-fops on and wasn't sweating so it was unlikely he was running from the police.

Police are now reviewing his official complaint as well as body camera footage to see what went right and what went wrong.

