Pct. 7 deputy constable sideswiped along Beltway 8

HOUSTON – A driver side-swiped a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable's SUV on Beltway 8 in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Precinct 7 Constable’s Office, it happened when the deputy was pulled over on Beltway 8 just west of the West Airport Boulevard exit.

Witnesses say the constable was unable to get out of the SUV until paramedics helped him onto a stretcher.

Witnesses saw investigators questioning the driver, but it's not clear what charges, if any, he'll face.

