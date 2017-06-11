Pct. 5: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Harris County Precinct 5, a dark-colored Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of W. Sam Houston Parkway S. near South Street and struck a Mercedes head-on.

Authorities said the Mercedes then went into another lane where it was t-boned by another pickup truck; the driver of the Mercedes was killed at the scene.

A passenger in the Mercedes was transported to the hospital. The driver of the F-150 was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

The pickup truck driver that t-boned the Mercedes wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

