KHOU
Close

Pct. 5: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in SW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:55 AM. CDT June 11, 2017

HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, authorities said. 

According to Harris County Precinct 5, a dark-colored Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of  W. Sam Houston Parkway S. near South Street and struck a Mercedes head-on. 

SW Fatal Crash

Authorities said the Mercedes then went into another lane where it was t-boned by another pickup truck; the driver of the Mercedes was killed at the scene. 

A passenger in the Mercedes was transported to the hospital. The driver of the F-150 was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to authorities. 

The pickup truck driver that t-boned the Mercedes wasn't injured. 

SW Fatal Crash

The investigation is ongoing. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories