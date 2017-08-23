Pct. 4 deputy fired in connection with alleged involvement in fatal crash

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A Precinct 4 deputy has been fired in connection with an accident over the weekend that resulted in the death of a teenager.

According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a deputy saw a car driving towards him at a high rate of speed on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. He turned around and gave chase but lost view of the vehicle. He claims he did not see the following accident.

The crash happened on Queenslake Drive at Cypress Rosehill Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, deputies said a teenage girl was driving westbound when she lost control of the car and ran off the road, hitting a concrete culvert. The teenage girl in the passenger seat died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

According to Pct. 4, the deputy reportedly didn't say anything about the alleged chase until Monday, when he reported some details to one of his supervisors. He was terminated for violating policy.

