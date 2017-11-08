Pct. 4: Deputy constable 'improving' after being shot in both legs

On Wednesday, officials say Deputy Justin Gay was still in intensive care but improving. (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable who was shot by a suspect is still in intensive care but is recovering, officials said.

Deputy Constable Justin Gay was shot multiple times by a suspect when he responded to a call Sunday about a domestic disturbance in northwest Harris County. Late Monday, Pct. 4 said Deputy Gay successfully completed an 18-hour surgery on both his legs.

On Wednesday, officials say Deputy Gay was still in intensive care but improving. Pct. 4 tweeted photos of his visits with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and fellow deputy constables in the hospital.

“Look who took the time out of his busy schedule to come to the hospital and see Deputy Justin Gay, our Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick!” Pct. 4 tweeted. “They both visited and prayed together.”

Look who took the time out of his busy schedule to come to the hospital and see Deputy Justin Gay, our Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick! They both visited and prayed together. pic.twitter.com/SjNi7OgNrc — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) November 8, 2017

“We are not just an agency, we're family! #DeputyJustinGay #thinblueline #Constablepct4,” another tweet said.

Pct. 4 will hold a fundraiser for Deputy Gay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Enchanted Cypress Ballroom, 12603 Louetta Road in Cypress. Those who cannot attend the fundraiser but are still interested in donating can mail donations to: Deputy Justin Gay, 18482 Kuykendaul Road #191, Spring, TX, 77379. Checks or money orders should be made out to Deputy Justin Gay.

