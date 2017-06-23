Paul Berlin, Houston radio icon, dies at 86

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body found in landfill identified as missing Bedford teen
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old claims she was married
-
3-year-old battling prostate cancer
-
2 men shot through front door of Cy-Fair home
-
Neighbors react to former HPD officer charged
-
Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating Donald Trump at Glastonbury
-
RAW: Zola the gorilla dances at Dallas Zoo
-
Friday morning forecast
-
Amber Alert issued for teen last seen in Alpine
-
Police chase ends in crash in NW Houston
More Stories
-
Coast Guard: Search on for missing fisherman in San…Jun 23, 2017, 9:40 a.m.
-
Sears to close more stores, including 2 in the Houston areaJun 23, 2017, 8:07 a.m.
-
Body found in Arlington landfill is missing Bedford teenJun 21, 2017, 9:41 p.m.