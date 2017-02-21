Patients, staff evacuated during reports of active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital

Ben Taub Hospital was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Ben Taub Hospital was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed there were no injuries and no evidence of an active shooter at the hospital.

More: HPD: No signs of gunman at Ben Taub; normal operations resume

Some witnesses on the second floor where there were reports of an active shooter said they were all barricaded in one room and stayed there for more than an hour. Once officials gave the all clear, they began the long walk outside of the hospital.

"It was scary, because you didn't know where (the shooter) would be," said Rachel Pata, a hospital employee.

Watch: Ben Taub staff evacuated after reports of active shooter

Patients were very shaken and confused trying to figure out what was happening.

It took about an hour to fully evacuate the hospital. Some staff members and patients had barricaded themselves in rooms.

Other patients weren't physically able to walk outside, so doctors had to wait until it was safe to bring them out on gurneys.

Some of the more seriously ill patients have been taken next door to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

Some people who were inside when this all unfolded told KHOU 11 News they thought it was a drill at first. But when they realized it was serious, they knew they had to get outside.

“The nurses came and got me and out me and my friend in a room, and they left us in the room, and then they came back and got us," one patient said. "Then the nurse put me in a wheelchair and rolled me down and said the only way you can get down is by the steps. And said there’s been a shooting on the second floor.”

“I don’t know if there is a shooter there but if there is, they will get him because they sent the dogs in," another patient said.

Patients who were stuck outside all afternoon do know police haven't found any evidence of a shooter yet. They're grateful police showed up so quickly to keep everyone safe -- just in case.

(© 2017 KHOU)