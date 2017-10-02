Passengers arrive at IAH from Las Vegas in shock

HOUSTON - Passengers have been arriving at Bush Airport from Las Vegas all day and they're sharing their stories of the chaos after the worst mass shooting in history.

Amanda Sifford arrived in Houston around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She'd been awake for more than 24 hours. She and two other friends were in Las Vegas for that country concert. She says Jason Aldean was five or six songs in. When the first shots rang out, she thought it was fireworks, until the second round started. She says it felt like it didn't stop, somehow she made it to safety, and frantically called her boyfriend, not knowing if there was another shooter in the area.

"We just had to run, we knew we had to get somewhere not out in the middle of this big open area," said Sifford.

Her boyfriend got a call in Houston as she ran for safety.

"It was her out of breath, running, crying," said Brandon Gorman. "All I remember is her saying someone's shooting in the crowd, I knew where she was at the time. It was rough."

Albert Sayegh and his wife Ann Marie were entertaining about 50 clients inside the hotel. They didn't even know a concert was happening and they didn't hear gunshots, but hotel security announced there was an active shooter situation nearby. That's when the chaos unfolding outside spilled into the hotel. The couple was visibly upset as they shared what they experienced Sunday night.

"Suddenly security says everyone out now and they herded us into the casino floor area where hundreds of people were running for their lives," said Sayegh.

"I've never experienced anything like it, we go to Vegas all the time, and to know that could happen to any one of us anytime, I just want to see my kids, they've been calling," said Ann Marie. "I'm so happy to be home, but feel for all those people back there."

