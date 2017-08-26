PASADENA: Shelter in place continues

PASADENA, TEXAS - A shelter in place remains in effect for all of Pasadena, due to flooding and severe weather. The city remains under a flash flood emergency.

From Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner:

“Flash flooding is ongoing and roadways are impassable,” Mayor Jeff Wagner said. “For your safety, please do not leave your home.

I want to assure everyone that we are working round the clock to make sure everyone in Pasadena is safe. Rescue operations are being conducted for those who are in need of help. Our police, fire and EMS are utilizing boats, helicopters and high-water vehicles to evacute all citizens who are in life-threatening situations first.

I encourage everyone in the city to focus on their safety and the safety of their families first. We are monitoring the storm closely and working closely with our partners throughout our region.

We will continue to do everything we can. We will continue to work for you and with you. And together, we will get through this."

