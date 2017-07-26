Pasadena complex without A/C after blown transformer

PASADENA, Texas- Renters at an apartment complex in Pasadena are frustrated as they spend their second night in a row without power.

This "hot" predicament comes as temperatures in Southeast Texas hit the mid 90’s again.

“I was told it would be on by five o’clock last night,” said Olan Webster. He is just one of the 45 residents still stuck powerless. It’s not only cost him his comfort, but a fridge full of groceries is gone too.

“They’re gone," said Webster. "I’m not eating none of that de-thawed food in my refrigerator, and I live on a disability check.”

According to management, the problem was linked to a bad transformer.

A high-voltage electrician has been hired to replace it with power expected to be restored on Thursday.

© 2017 KHOU-TV