Parts of METRORail out due to power issue

Houston METRORail light rail service, file photo (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- METRO says shuttle buses will have to carry passengers along some parts of the red, green and purple light rail lines early Friday due to a power disruption.

Heads up! The outage is mainly along the red line, but downtown the green and purple lines are also impacted.

Bus shuttles will be provided for passengers along the red line between Burnett Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center. Along the green and purple lines, bus shuttles will be provided between EaDo/Stadium and Theatre Stations.

Crews are currently working to resolve the power issue.

Riders are asked to monitor METRO Twitter and Facebook pages for timely information regarding transit service. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system. METRO 's Customer Care team is available at 713-635-4000.

