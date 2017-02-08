Parents protest for school choice

Across Houston thousands of parents believe they should be able to choose which school their child attends, and they’re hoping 5,000 letters will get lawmaker’s attention.

HOUSTON – Across Houston thousands of parents believe they should be able to choose which school their child attends, and they’re hoping 5,000 letters will get lawmaker’s attention.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of parents and educators showed off the 5,000 letters at KIPP Academy, asking lawmakers for equal public charter school funding.

Currently, charter schools receive about $1,000 less per student than a traditional public school.

That is money that KIPP co-founder Mike Feinberg says would help thousands of other kids trying to get in.

“In the state today there are over 250,000 children in public charter schools here in Texas,” explained Feinberg, “which makes charter schools collectively the largest public school system in the state. There's another 140,000 on a waitlist.”

Feinberg says that money would be used to build more public schools across the state.

Across Houston there are 26 KIPP schools that are college focused. According to KIPP, almost 90 percent of the students are from low-income families however, 94 percent will graduate high school and 88 percent will move on to higher education.

Currently, Feinberg says KIPP Academy has 12,000 students on waiting lists.

The 5,000 parent letters will be delivered to lawmakers in Austin later this month.

(© 2017 KHOU)