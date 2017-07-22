KHOU
Dramatic video shows fire at a Mi Tienda in South Houston

Owners hope to reopen soon after fire at Mi Tienda in South Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:38 PM. CDT July 22, 2017

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas- Dramatic video shows a fire at a Mi Tienda grocery store in South Houston late Friday.

According to firefighters, a fire broke out in the northwest corner of the store which is located on Spencer Highway near Pasadena.

The Pasadena Fire Department and South Houston Fire Department both responded to the scene. The owner said there were no injuries. 

The huge flames drew an even bigger crowd that had to be pushed back by police and fire crews.

Mi Tienda Fire

Managers said they hope to reopen on Sunday. 
 

 

