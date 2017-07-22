Dramatic video shows fire at a Mi Tienda in South Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas- Dramatic video shows a fire at a Mi Tienda grocery store in South Houston late Friday.

According to firefighters, a fire broke out in the northwest corner of the store which is located on Spencer Highway near Pasadena.

The Pasadena Fire Department and South Houston Fire Department both responded to the scene. The owner said there were no injuries.

The huge flames drew an even bigger crowd that had to be pushed back by police and fire crews.

Managers said they hope to reopen on Sunday.



