Overnight Amber Alert cancelled for 11-month-old girl in Houston

HOUSTON – An overnight Amber Alert of an 11-month-old girl was cancelled shortly after it was issued.

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department for Naivya Zeira Lee early Tuesday.

Baby Naivya was found safe a short time later. Police have not released any other details.

ORIGINAL AMBER ALERT:

Naivya Zeira Lee is an 11-month-old, black female, last seen wearing a white onesie.

The baby is believed to be with her mother, 21-year-old, Nancy Reed, a black female, (DOB 12/23/96) who made threats against the child during a domestic disturbance at 10:00 PM on January 1, 2018. Ms. Reed was last seen wearing cheetah print pajamas.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2009 4-door, Black Nissan Versa with a hatchback, and Texas license plate KDM1371. The suspect and child were last seen in the Clear Lake/SE Houston area.

Anyone with information about the missing child, suspect or suspect's vehicle is asked to immediately contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

© 2018 KHOU-TV