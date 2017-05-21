Missing: 45-year-old Stephanie Buehler

The right photo is Stephanie Buehler age-progressed to 42 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 45-year-old Stephanie Buehler.

She has been missing since Sept. 8, 1990 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as white with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a red heart on her left shoulder. When she went missing, she was 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 125 pounds.

She also has tattoo of a skull on her chest and a skull with "wicked innocence" on her right shoulder. Stephanie has a red rose tattoo with a spider web on the back of her right shoulder.

She may go by the name Michelle or Shelly.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Stephanie Buehler is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

© 2017 KHOU-TV