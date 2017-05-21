Missing: 29-year-old Irma Gamez

Photo on right of Irma Gamez has been age-progressed to 22 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 29-year-old Irma Gamez.

She has been missing since Jan. 16, 2004 and is from Galveston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic with black hair and black eyes. At the time she went missing, she was 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 120 pounds. She also has a scar on her leg.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Irma Gamez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

