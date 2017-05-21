Missing: 19-year-old Deysi Fajardo

Deysi Fajardo. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Deysi Fajardo.

She has been missing since April 10, 2015 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deysi may go by her middle name, Maribel.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Deysi Fajardo is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV