Missing: 18-year-old Destiny Blaine

Destiny Blaine. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HUMBLE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Destiny Blaine.

She has been missing since Aug. 4, 2016 and is from Humble.

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears, as well as piercings on her nose and cheek. There are also tattoos on her wrist, hand and left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Destiny Blaine is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.

